David Chee







A celebration of David Chee's life will be from noon to 4pm on Saturday March 9,



2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Albuquerque, 431 Richmond Pl NE. As you all know, 'Uncle' David loved food, so in his honor there will be a potluck. Please feel free bring a dish to share.



David died February 20, 2019, in Albuquerque. He was born January 12, 1943, in Manuelito, NM into the Black Sheep Clan born for the Bitter Water Clan. Educated in Alamogordo, Santa Fe, and then Boston, David was able to develop his creative and artistic talents, as well as his love of reading and travel. Fiercely independent and self-driven, nothing stood in his way. He went on to work in San Francisco then relocated



to Albuquerque until his



retirement.



He was also an active member of the Zia DeafBlind Club, and loved all his Club



friends and the fun they had together. Survivors include his sisters Helen Silversmith and Carol Begay of Gallup, Lucy Pate of



Talihina , OK,



and Alice Chee of Albuquerque; brothers Steven Chee and Robert Chee of Gallup. David was preceded in death by his parents Allen Chee and Angela Charley, and sisters Marie Beeson, Joanne Chee, and Betty Chee.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Zia DeafBlind Club.







Zia DeafBlind Club



c/o Community Outreach



Program for the Deaf



3908 Carlisle Blvd NE



Albuquerque, NM 87047



