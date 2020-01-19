David Collin Hennie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Collin Hennie.
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Collin Hennie





David Collin Hennie, 41, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 14, 2020. He is survived by his parents, David and Susan Hennie; his children, Kamryn, Danielle and Tatum Hennie and their mother, Monica Hennie; his sister, Jeanette Alvstad and husband Cody; his grandparents, gramps and grandma Jeanette and grandma Fay; and many other relatives and friends. David loved life and hanging out at the lake where he enjoyed boating with his family. God Bless You David. May the Force be with him. A Memorial services will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.