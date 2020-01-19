Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial service
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
David Collin Hennie





David Collin Hennie, 41, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 14, 2020. He is survived by his parents, David and Susan Hennie; his children, Kamryn, Danielle and Tatum Hennie and their mother, Monica Hennie; his sister, Jeanette Alvstad and husband Cody; his grandparents, gramps and grandma Jeanette and grandma Fay; and many other relatives and friends. David loved life and hanging out at the lake where he enjoyed boating with his family. God Bless You David. May the Force be with him. A Memorial services will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
