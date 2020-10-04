1/1
David Cowan
David Dean Cowan



Dave Cowan

passed away on September 30th, 2020, at the age of 70. Survived by his wife, Cay Cowan, daughter, Flannery Cowan, as well as his two nephews, Dylan and Cole Anderson, his niece, Laura Plante, and his cousin, Kathy Marshall. Dave was preceded in death by his father, John Milton Cowan, his mother, Ruth Dean Cowan, & his brother, Jim Cowan.

Dave was born December 15, 1949, in Cambridge, NY. He grew up in upstate New York and graduated from Babson College in Wellesley, MA. After college, he heeded the call to "Go West, young man!" to Albuquerque. He became a certified public accountant and established his own practice, Cowan Associates CPA, LLC. Dave liked staying active; he enjoyed pole vaulting, hiking, and competing in charitable stair running events at The Stratosphere in Las Vegas and The Empire State building in New York City to name a few. Dave grew award-winning giant pumpkins and cherished time spent in the mountains. He had a special place in his heart for dogs, who went to work with him daily and greeted his clients. Most importantly, Dave was a loving husband, phenomenal father & friend to many.

No services due to COVID-19. We hope to have a wake for him in 2021.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
