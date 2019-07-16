Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Dorbandt. View Sign Service Information Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. BOWMAN AVE. Las Cruces , NM 88001-3001 (575)-526-2419 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. BOWMAN AVE. Las Cruces , NM 88001-3001 View Map Service 10:00 AM Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. BOWMAN AVE. Las Cruces , NM 88001-3001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Christian Dorbandt







David Christian



Dorbandt passed away peacefully July 10, 2019 in Albuquerque from a heart attack. David was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 30, 1974 to Larry and Sandy Dorbandt.



David is survived by his father Larry (Mary Underwood) of Las Cruces and his mother Sandra Dorbandt of Albuquerque; his paternal aunts Dee Miller (Gary) and Debbie Burch (David); and his maternal aunt Mary Ann Howard. Because of their close proximity, he was able to be with his cousins Erin (Haydee) and their children Robert 'Bear', Sonora and Rebekkah Dorbandt and his oldest cousin Doug Miller almost on a daily basis, but his cousins Evan and Ryan Dorbandt, James and Steve Howard and Natalie and Madeline Burch were close in his heart.



When David was three years old the family moved from Albuquerque to Las Cruces where he spent his early years with a close and loving family of Grandmas, a Grandad, a Great Grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. David valued his lifelong relationship with his close friends from childhood; Russell Larcher, Myles Kraenzel and Travis Coker among others. David attended schools in Las Cruces, and graduated from Bob Jones High School in Huntsville, Alabama in 1993.



David attended university studies for a couple of years in both Alabama and New Mexico but decided that college was not what he wanted so he studied for and received his New Mexico real estate broker license. David



worked with his father for many years in the real estate business in Las Cruces. He decided to move to Albuquerque in 2014 where he could apply his expertise and experience in property management and where he could be closer to his mother.



David's true passion was golf. He loved the beauty of the course as well as the engineering and mathematics of the game and its challenges and he became quite good at the game as evidenced by the fact that in 2015, he made two hole-in-ones at the Santa Ana Golf Club in Bernalillo, NM. He seldom was the first to mention this feat, but when someone else mentioned it his eyes would reveal his delight. David attributed his love of the sport to his dad who introduced him to golf at a very young age and with whom he continued play and to share his love of the game.



Honesty, fairness,



thoughtfulness and compassion were foundations of his character. David was a wonderful person and will be deeply missed. Those who love him know that the world is a better place because he passed through it.



A viewing will be at Getz Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday July 19, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.



