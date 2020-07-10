We are sending our love to Mike and to all of David's family. What a terrible loss. We cherish our memories of time with both of you, and of the beautiful scarves that David wove. During the years of the PonyUp fundraiser for the Pecos Medical Center we were always excited to see what wonderful new creation David was going to donate. And you were our very first tenants on Camino Rincon. We are so glad that David had so much love in his life. Our hearts are with you. Charlotte Taft and Shelley Oram

Charlotte Taft

Friend