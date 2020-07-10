David E. Duran
David E. Duran, born on Friday, March 25, 1949, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. David was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Carter; and sister, Naomi Duran. He is survived by his husband of forty-five years, Michael Chavez; his sister, Alberta Lopez; brother, Rick Carter; and special nephew, Adam Lopez. He also leaves behind his uncle, Frank Cook; nieces, Erica, Jessica, Ashley and Shian; and many cherished cousins including Vicki and Tony Armijo.
David retired after a lengthy career in human resources at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. The couple relocated to Pecos, NM where David studied the weaving craft and created beautiful rugs, shawls and scarves. David enjoyed traveling, particularly to Mexico, Europe and North Africa. His love for golf as both a player and spectator was enormous. He will be remembered for his humor and quick wit.
A celebration of life will precede interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the service will be limited to close family and friends with live streaming on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the FRENCH â€" Westside website. The family wishes to express its profound gratitude to Hospice of New Mexico, particularly Imelda Salgado, Brandy Barrett and Aaron James who provided David with exceptional compassionate care during his illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
