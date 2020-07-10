1/1
David E. Duran
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Duran



David E. Duran, born on Friday, March 25, 1949, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. David was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Carter; and sister, Naomi Duran. He is survived by his husband of forty-five years, Michael Chavez; his sister, Alberta Lopez; brother, Rick Carter; and special nephew, Adam Lopez. He also leaves behind his uncle, Frank Cook; nieces, Erica, Jessica, Ashley and Shian; and many cherished cousins including Vicki and Tony Armijo.

David retired after a lengthy career in human resources at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. The couple relocated to Pecos, NM where David studied the weaving craft and created beautiful rugs, shawls and scarves. David enjoyed traveling, particularly to Mexico, Europe and North Africa. His love for golf as both a player and spectator was enormous. He will be remembered for his humor and quick wit.

A celebration of life will precede interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the service will be limited to close family and friends with live streaming on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the FRENCH â€" Westside website. The family wishes to express its profound gratitude to Hospice of New Mexico, particularly Imelda Salgado, Brandy Barrett and Aaron James who provided David with exceptional compassionate care during his illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit the online guest book for David at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
FRENCH - Westside website
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
We are sending our love to Mike and to all of David's family. What a terrible loss. We cherish our memories of time with both of you, and of the beautiful scarves that David wove. During the years of the PonyUp fundraiser for the Pecos Medical Center we were always excited to see what wonderful new creation David was going to donate. And you were our very first tenants on Camino Rincon. We are so glad that David had so much love in his life. Our hearts are with you. Charlotte Taft and Shelley Oram
Charlotte Taft
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved