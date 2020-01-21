David Edward Giles
David Giles, beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. David was known for his love for his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, his love for his family, and for his dedication to serving others with integrity in his workplace and church. David used his sense of humor to put people at ease and express his enjoyment of his relationships with them.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Giles; his children, Jason Giles, Sara Goldwater, and Daniel Giles; and his grandchildren, Emmett Giles, Nora Giles, and Brie Goldwater. He is also survived by his parents, Jerry and Betty Giles; his brother, James Giles; and his sister, Laura Cleveland. He also leaves behind cherished uncles and cousins.
Services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Desert Springs Church, 705 Osuna Rd. NE. Private interment will take place at Sandia Memory Gardens in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for David at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 21, 2020