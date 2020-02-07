Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hal Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Hal Peterson







David Hal Peterson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born and raised in Sanford, CO. As a young man he served the LDS mission in Washington. David was drafted during the Korean War served as a military policeman at Ft. MacArthur in San Pedro, CA. He obtained advanced degrees at Adam State College and Arizona State College in math and chemistry, He taught math at Scottsdale High School, spent some time in the home building business but devoted most of his career to the defense industry with the Weapons Laboratory at KAFB in Albuquerque. He also pursued interests in farming and ranching with his brother-in-law, Dick Winters. David married Donna Marie Wright in the Mesa LDS Temple in 1954. They were married 66 years, and were blessed with five children, 23 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Patricia (Steve Morgan), Karen (Ivan Holland), Catherine (Dale Smith), Brad (Mary Prewitt), Donna Jean (Craig Pettit); as well as two sisters, Jean Davis and Paulson-Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willford and Jennie Peterson; his sisters, Maxine Poulson, Olive Reed, Mary June Miller; brothers, Lee and Andrew Frank, and granddaughter, Dana Peterson. He will be sorely missed but left memories and teachings that will stay with us always. David will be laid to rest in Colorado. Please visit our online guestbook for David at



