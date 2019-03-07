Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Heimbach. View Sign

Heimbach went to live with his Lord on March 1st, 2019. David was born in Pottstown, PA and graduated from High School in 1951. He served in the Army from 1954-1956. Dave married Pauline Peterson. In 1990 he and his Pauline moved to Albuquerque. Dave worked in task Force 7 in Los Alamos, NM until his retirement in 1990. After Retirement, David worked as a consultant and contract employee for the National Lab in Los Alamos. Dave enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises with family and friends. He married Joan Heimbach in 2011.



David is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel Heimbach; brother, James Heimbach; his first wife, Pauline Heimbach. He is Survived by his brother, Melvin Heimbach; sister, Mary Slifer; niece, Robyn (Lee) Holland and their daughter Sommer Holland; nephew, Richard (Sue) Slifer; wife, Joan Heimbach, and her children, Paula (Mark)



LeDoux, Nathan Kluhsman and Mark Kluhsman; grandchildren, Samuel and Nicholas LeDoux. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 - 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Sara Rd. Chapel, 4310 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM. Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 4800 All Saints Road NW, Albuquerque, NM. (Corner of Coors and Paseo Del Norte). A Celebration of Life will be held at The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho at a later date. In Lieu of flowers give a donation to . To view information or leave a condolence please visit



