David R. Holten, M.D. passed from this earth peacefully to heaven on September 16, 2019, with his wife of 59 years Bonnie, holding his hand. He had medical complications, including Parkinson's, that finally took his breath away. David was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on the first day of Spring, March 21st, 1935, to Melvin and Polly Holten. He studied piano, organ and baritone. He wanted to become a doctor when he was in 4th grade. He was further inspired to do so when his brother John (7 years older) became a physician. Dave diligently pursued his studies and finished his pre-med program in 3 years, a year early. To put himself through school, he washed dishes, delivered papers, worked highway construction and worked in a slaughterhouse. He also continued to pursue his love of music at Interlocken music camp and became an Eagle Scout. He was offered a swimming scholarship to the University of Michigan, which he turned down to live at home for pre-med and the first 2 years of Medical School offered at UND. He then enrolled in Temple University in Philadelphia where he completed Medical School. It was at Temple that he met the love of his life, Bonnie Holton, who was teaching school in nearby Levittown, PA. "David" means "beloved" and that was David Holten's life exemplified. He was a faithful family physician for 58 years serving in Minnesota, Wisconsin, the U.S. Army and Albuquerque for 48 years. He was a servant to thousands of patients and always enjoyed running into them years after treating them. Dave was a dedicated family man who adored his wife, 2 children and their spouses and grandchildren. He was a faithful member and deacon at Hoffmantown Church and was an unselfish and cheerful servant in all he did. Together, Dave and Bonnie did short term missions for over 30 years in Kenya, Uganda, China, Thailand, India and Mexico and had a genuine love for the people they served in these countries. He leaves behind his daughter Miriam and her husband Joel Ponton and three grandchildren, Andrew Ponton and his wife Hailey, Rachelle Ponton, and Anna Ponton; his son Brad and his wife Jorene Holten and three grandchildren, Kelly, David and Maria Holten, and many precious nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hoffmantown Church to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bugongi College of Nursing in Uganda, AMG International 6815 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421,



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

