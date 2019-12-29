Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hyndman. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel 309 Garfield St. Socorro , NM 87801 (575)-835-1530 Send Flowers Obituary

David Alan Hyndman passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Eve, 2019, aged 67. He was born in Huntsville, Alabama, to John R. and Mary C. Hyndman. He attended primary schools in Alabama and Pennsylvania, and when his family moved to Randolph, Ohio, he started at Randolph Elementary School, and then went on to graduate from Waterloo High School in 1970. He graduated from the University of Akron, and after serving as an engineer officer in the U.S. Army, he obtained a graduate degree in geophysics at New Mexico State University. Dave owned and ran a geophysical consulting company, Sunbelt Geophysics, for 25 years in Albuquerque and Socorro, NM. Dave is survived by his wife Ingrid of the family home, his stepsons Kai Garrott of Albuquerque, NM and Oliver Garrott of Williams, AZ, his sister Carol C. Hyndman of Ronceverte, WV, his sister Janet R. Cushman (Robert) of Oak Ridge, TN, his brother John R. Hyndman (Beth O'Leary) of Las Cruces, NM, and another sister Catherine J. Bobbitt (Steve) of Dillingham, AK. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Alice Halverson of Yankton, SD. He leaves behind nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by both his parents. A service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 am, at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 908 Leroy Place, Socorro, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in David's honor to an organization of your choice . To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



