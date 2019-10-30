David J. "Gus" Franco
David Joseph Franco â€" 39, On Tuesday, October 22, Gus Franco departed this earth. He was preceded in death by his son Brian and leaves behind in life his loving wife Amy and son Kevin, his mother Mary Ann, his father 'Franco', siblings and their spouses Frankie & Ruth, Gloria, Dino & Belinda, Connie, Mary, Paul & Jessica, Mike & Leslie, and Ben Q. plus many nephews and nieces. There are numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and even strangers who will miss him.
David Franco was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was a kind soul, and a gentle giant, and the world was a better place with him in it.
Services will take place on Saturday, 11/2/2019 at San Clemente Church in Los Lunas, with a Rosary at 11 am, and Mass at 11:30, and a Memorial immediately following in the San Clemente Parish Hall. Bring your best Gus stories, and please wear bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, The David Franco Memorial Fund has been set up at Bank of the West for his son.
Contact [email protected] for details.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 30, 2019