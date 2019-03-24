Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Larrow. View Sign

David J. Larrow







Our loving



father, David



J. Larrow, was called to heaven March 16, 2019 at the age of 75.



David (Dave) was a loving family man who was admired by all of those that knew him because of his quiet, humble demeanor. He



was not a boastful man but had many accomplishments in his field of Civil Engineering. His biggest accomplishment though



was being a wonderfully kind and engaged husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Maria Larrow; four children: daughters, Barbara Gesner (son-in-law Paul Gesner), Angela Pare, Gloria Faber, (son-in-law Kevin Faber) and son, Roger Pare; his six grandchildren, James Faber, Weston Faber, Lyndon Gesner, Marco Regazzoni, Sophia Gesner and Mirabella Pare; his three great-grandchildren, Stella,



Brooke and Shelby; brother, Lynn Larrow; and sister, Jane Larrow-Roberts.



David was diagnosed with Parkinson's



Disease in 2006 and fought the



effects of the disease with dignity and resolve. In lieu of flowers, please consider



a donation to



further the



advancement of



treatments and



research for Par



kinson's disease



at www.



MichaeljFox.org



As per David's wishes, there will be no formalities, just a remembrance mass to be celebrated Wednesday March 27, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11509 Indian School Rd. NE. Our family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Elan Santa Monica, Kindred at Home, and our many friends who kept David and us in their thoughts and prayers! Please visit our online guestbook for Dave at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



