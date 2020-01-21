Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David K. Stamm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Retired M/Sgt. David K. Stamm, born in Indianapolis, IN, on August 30, 1930, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was a resident of Albuquerque since 1963.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith (Edie); children, Beverly Diakur (Randy) of Santa Rosa, CA, Carolyn Seidman of Rockville, MD, Robert Stamm (Mary), and Brenda Grimmer (Will), both of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Adrienne Grimmer, Rachelle Grimmer, Taylor Nance (Jake), Brad Seidman and Hunter Stamm; ten great-grandchildren; half-sister, Betsy Meyers, half-brother, Bill Stamm, and step-sister, Patty Lux, all of Indiana. He was preceded in death by two infant sons and seven brothers.



He was a member of Berean Baptist Church. Dave retired from the USAF after 22 years of service and then was a Trailways Bus driver for 20 years. He was past Commander DAV Chapter 33 in Albuquerque, member of American Legion and the , and Charter Member of the NM Veterans Memorial. He was also a volunteer van driver for DAV.



Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank Blvd. NE. with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Berean Baptist Missions or Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust. Please visit our online guestbook for David at



