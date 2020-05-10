David Keller
David Charles Keller



David Charles Keller, age 80, died peacefully in his home Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ryan Keller; five children; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister; and many other family and friends. Mr. Keller was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edythe Keller. David was a construction superintendent in the commercial construction management industry, loved to travel and spend time with his family. One of his joys was working as an usher for the Albuquerque Isotopes for 10 years. To honor his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

David at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
