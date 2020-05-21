David L. Estrada
1959 - 2020
David L. Estrada "Lobo"

June 18, 1959 - May 18, 2020





David L. Estrada went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 60. David was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. He is preceded in death by his father Luis Estrada and brother Johnny Estrada.

He is survived by his mother Anna Estrada, brothers; Ronnie Estrada, Donnie Estrada, Luis Estrada Jr. sisters; Anna Marie Vallejos, Donna Estrada. nephews; Adrian Vallejos and wife Christina, Vincent Estrada, niece; Brianna Vallejos and great nephew Michael Vallejos.

Body fully restored, happiness like no other. Now you can relax and not have a worry in sight or mind. So many memories we all have, you will forever be remembered and never be forgotten.

Services will take place on Friday May 22, 2020

at Salazar & Sons Mortuary.The viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a

Rosary and Mass right after at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Adrian Vallejos, Luis Estrada Jr,

Vincent Estrada, Glenn Griego, Pino Maestas and Willie Lopez. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael

Vallejos.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Salazar Mortuary
MAY
22
Rosary
11:00 AM
Salazar Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
