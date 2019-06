David L. SicklesDavid L. Sickles, age 71, a dedicated husband,father and grandfather, passedaway on Monday, June 24, 2019. David was a child at heart yet always had a bit of advice to share. He loved and cherished his relationship with Jesus and his family. He was his happiest when all his grandchildren were around him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; hisdaughters, Melissa and Viki; sons-in-law, Thomas Thomsen and KevinFerando; his grandchildren, Payton, Abigail, Parker, Paige, Michael and Lindsey; and brother, Mickey Sickles. He was preceded indeath by hisparents, George and Lillian Sickles; and his brother, Frank. ACelebration of his Life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New CovenantChurch, 7201Paseo Del Norte NE. Please visit our online guestbook for David at