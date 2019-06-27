David L. Sickles

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Sickles.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
New Covenant Church
7201 Paseo
Del Norte, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

David L. Sickles



David L. Sickles, age 71, a dedicated husband,

father and grandfather, passed

away on Monday, June 24, 2019. David was a child at heart yet always had a bit of advice to share. He loved and cherished his relationship with Jesus and his family. He was his happiest when all his grandchildren were around him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his

daughters, Melissa and Viki; sons-in-law, Thomas Thomsen and Kevin

Ferando; his grandchildren, Payton, Abigail, Parker, Paige, Michael and Lindsey; and brother, Mickey Sickles. He was preceded in

death by his

parents, George and Lillian Sickles; and his brother, Frank. A

Celebration of his Life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New Covenant

Church, 7201

Paseo Del Norte NE. Please visit our online guestbook for David at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.