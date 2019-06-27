David L. Sickles
David L. Sickles, age 71, a dedicated husband,
father and grandfather, passed
away on Monday, June 24, 2019. David was a child at heart yet always had a bit of advice to share. He loved and cherished his relationship with Jesus and his family. He was his happiest when all his grandchildren were around him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his
daughters, Melissa and Viki; sons-in-law, Thomas Thomsen and Kevin
Ferando; his grandchildren, Payton, Abigail, Parker, Paige, Michael and Lindsey; and brother, Mickey Sickles. He was preceded in
death by his
parents, George and Lillian Sickles; and his brother, Frank. A
Celebration of his Life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New Covenant
Church, 7201
Paseo Del Norte NE. Please visit our online guestbook for David at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 27, 2019