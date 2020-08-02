David Lange
David Lange, age 83, beloved Father and Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He entered this world on Saturday, May 15, 1937 in Pipestone, MN, born to John and Alice Lange. His memory will be carried on by his daughter Jennifer Lange, granddaughter Hannah, daughter Sarah Barba, son-in-law Javier Barba, and grandson Carter. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. If so compelled, the family wishes any donations be made to the NM Alzheimer's Association
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guest book for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com