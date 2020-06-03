David Raymond Larribas
David Raymond Larribas, age 71, beloved brother, entered into rest on Thursday, May 27, 2020. David was born on July 21, 1948 in Albuquerque to Raymond and Mari B. Larribas. He was an Army SP5 Sargent in the 101st Airborne Division. David is survived by his sisters, Celia Bonney and Rosemarie Sanchez; and brothers, John Larribas and Gerry Larribas. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.