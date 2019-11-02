David Lawrence Miley
David Lawrence Miley, age 64, passed away October 25, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born September 22, 1955 to Benjamin L. and Antoinette Miley. He was employed at Parex USA for 30 years. David was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Antoinette Miley; and brother, Richard Miley. He is survived by his son, Jonathan E. Miley of Albuquerque; his daughter, Jessica E. Miley of Rio Rancho; and four grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, Daniels Family Funeral Services-Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Reception following service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the .
