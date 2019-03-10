Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Davenport. View Sign

David Lee DavenportDavid Lee Davenport was born in Leavenworth, KS on January 7,1948 to BettyReardon Davenport and Leo Davenport. His parents separated prior to his birth. When Dave was young, his mother married his stepfather, BillMatzeder. The familymoved to Topeka and later to Roeland Park. Dave had 5 sisters: Kathy, Laurie and Mary (mother's side), Lauralea and Liz (father's side). On September 19, 1992, he married Judy Lynn Gudovich. Both Dave and Judy passed away March 22, 2018.Dave had a creative sense of humor and a thirst for adventure. One day at age 12, he became bored in school; the sun and trees beckoned him from his classroom window. At recess, he escaped on his bike and rode 35 miles to his Aunt's house in Leavenworth. In 1966, Dave graduated from Bishop Miege High School and joined the Air Force where he served 4 years, included time in Germany as an Airman.His adult years were spent in NewMexico where he pursued horticulture as part of his and his wife'sjoint business,"Farm Out". They both built bear cages for theEspanola Wildlife Center andrescued 2 lionclubs, who werenurtured at theCenter and later found a home at the New Mexico Bio Park Zoo.Dave was a true mountain man known for his full beard, colorful suspenders, and blue jeans. He was also very spiritual and explored a variety of metaphysical practices and philosophies. In his young adult years, he overcame alcohol addiction. Later in life he suffered from a variety of health concerns and Judy was his strongest advocate.A Silent Auction/Remembrance will be held on March 17, 2019 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Mountainside United Methodist Church at 4 Penny Lane in Cedar Crest. Judy's paintings and other artwork from the home will be auctioned. Proceeds will go to the Nature Conservancy. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019

