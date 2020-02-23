David M. "Mike" Dunn

Obituary
"Mike" David M. Dunn, age 67, was a longtime resident of Albuquerque, NM. Mike was preceded in death by Martha Fangrow and Milton Dunn. He is survived by Rachael Green, Nick Crawford, and Trenton Green. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at FRENCH - Lomas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to the ASPCA www.aspca.org/donate. Please visit our online guestbook for Mike at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
