David William Mantay







Donald William Mantay, age 83, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Edgewood, New Mexico. He was the husband of the late Charlene Mantay. They shared 61 years of marriage together.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Herman E. and Emma N. Mantay. Donald was the father of David, Jonathan, Jennifer and James Mantay. He attended Valparaiso University in Indiana receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master's Degree from George Washington University in Engineering Administration and Master's Degree in Environmental Health Engineering from the University of Maryland. He also graduated from the Senior Executive Institute (SEI) at the University of Virginia. Donald had a long and distinguished career as a Commissioned Officer with the United States Public Health Services retiring at the rank of Captain (06) in 1989. He served as a Certified Safety Professional.



He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and School in Albuquerque. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and hiking and was active in Toy Train Operators Society and the local model train club. He will be remembered as a principled man of strong faith, a family man who lived every moment to its fullest, a Veteran who love this country, and a generous man who donated freely his time and talents to make life better for those around him.



He is survived by his sons David and wife Sarah, Jonathan and wife Shannon, James and wife Penelope and daughter Jennifer and husband Samuel. Grandchildren include Stacey, Brian, little David, Morgan, Kyle, Jake, Logan, little James, and Jackson. Great-grandchildren include Brooklyn. Donald was preceded in death by wife Charlene Mantay on September 11, 2020 and by his parents and sister Jeanne Rexrode.



The memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 at the Valley View Christian Church in Edgewood, New Mexico. Donald will be interned at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Crimora, Virginia.





