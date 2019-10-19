Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Manzanares. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Gene Manzanares







David Gene Manzanares, age 71, loving father, brother, godfather, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord October 15th, 2019. David was known for his generosity, warm disposition, and entertaining character. David was a City Clerk and business owner with incredible work ethic. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Thornley and Jessica Yamron, sisters Leandra Martinez and Lisa Mulroy, brother Augie Manzanares and grandchildren, Trent, Natalie, Brett, and Andrea Thornley, Austin and Morgan Meehan. He also leaves behind nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles who adored him. David was preceded in death by his father Bernie, mother Angie, sister Bernadine, and brother Dominic. The family will attend Mass at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd. on Sunday the 20th at 9 a.m. with lunch and a reception to follow at sister Lisa's house. Memorial Service will be held at the Cremation Society of New Mexico, 1935 Juan Tablo NE on Monday the 21st at 10 a.m. Funeral mass and internment will be held at a later date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to: The Dominic F. Manzanares Memorial Scholarship Fund, University of Colorado, College of Media, Communication and Information, 478 UCB Armory, 1511 University Ave., Boulder, CO 80309-0478.



David Gene Manzanares, age 71, loving father, brother, godfather, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord October 15th, 2019. David was known for his generosity, warm disposition, and entertaining character. David was a City Clerk and business owner with incredible work ethic. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Thornley and Jessica Yamron, sisters Leandra Martinez and Lisa Mulroy, brother Augie Manzanares and grandchildren, Trent, Natalie, Brett, and Andrea Thornley, Austin and Morgan Meehan. He also leaves behind nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles who adored him. David was preceded in death by his father Bernie, mother Angie, sister Bernadine, and brother Dominic. The family will attend Mass at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd. on Sunday the 20th at 9 a.m. with lunch and a reception to follow at sister Lisa's house. Memorial Service will be held at the Cremation Society of New Mexico, 1935 Juan Tablo NE on Monday the 21st at 10 a.m. Funeral mass and internment will be held at a later date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to: The Dominic F. Manzanares Memorial Scholarship Fund, University of Colorado, College of Media, Communication and Information, 478 UCB Armory, 1511 University Ave., Boulder, CO 80309-0478. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 19, 2019

