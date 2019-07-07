David Mark Baca Sr.
David Mark Baca Sr., age 49, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Lupita Leyba-Baca, and his children: David Baca Jr and wife Tracy; Joe Baca; and Marissa Baca. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe E. Baca; his mother, Esther Baca; his brother, Ernest Baca; & his sister, Judy A. Villas. David was born and raised in Albuquerque, the youngest of 8 siblings. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was an avid Dodgers fan. He loved his Harley Davidson and riding all over our beautiful state. He was incredibly proud of his three wonderful children. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.
Rosary and Memorial Service will be held at Daniels Funeral Home: 4310 Sara Rd. Rio Rancho, NM 87124, Tuesday July, 9th at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019