David Norwood Caress







David Norwood Caress, age 74, passed away after a long and courageous medical battle on Saturday, March 2, 2019. David was a deeply religious man and served his Lord up to his death. David loved his children and grandchildren deeply but his love for Dawn Louise was surpassed by none. David was a respected employee of Sparton, Sennheiser, and Anixter. David was a generous and compassionate man. He was talented in many areas but music was his passion. He was a member of the Ambassadors Quartet and was involved in many ministries using his musical talent. David will be missed. David was preceded in death by his best friend, the love of his life, Dawn Louise Caress. He is survived by his children, Devin Caress and wife, Stacie, of Spring Hill, FL, and Dava Matillano and husband, Arnold, of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Seth Caress and wife, Hannah Ruth, Hanna Lee Caress, Noah Caress, Cullen Matillano, Hadley Matillano; and brother, Brad A. Caress and wife, Liz, of Hobbs, NM. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Heights First Church of the Nazarene, 8401 Paseo Del Norte NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Heights First Church of the Nazarene. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary