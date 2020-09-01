1/1
David Paul
David Jon Paul





Son, brother, uncle and adventurer, David J. Paul passed away suddenly at home on May 28, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1967 at St. John's Hospital in Longview, Washington, attended Lajes High School (1982-83) Azores, Portugal and later graduated from Manzano High School, Albuquerque, NM (1985). David received his BA in Business Administration from New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas, NM, 1990).

After graduating college, David entered the US Army (1990-1994), where he served in Germany working on multiple launch rocket systems. Upon his discharge from the Army and return to the US, David continued his education and went to work in the technology manufacturing business.

David had an adventurous and curious spirit that lead him to travel many places in Europe, Mexico, Canada, and many wonderful places in the continental United States.

David is survived by his father, Robert, step-mother Beverly (Longview, WA), mother Valerie Rogers (Ridgecrest, CA), brother Russ Rogers (Citrus Heights, CA), sisters Angela Paul (Kelso, WA) and Carolyn Davenport (Longview, WA) and nieces and nephews, and long time friend, Tracy Le. David was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Rogers.

A virtual funeral service was held in August. David was interred at Soaring Eagle in the Longview Memorial Park, Longview, Washington on June 22, 2020.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
