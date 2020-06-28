David Paul Moore KranzDavid Paul Moore Kranz was born Tuesday, May 29, 1973 in Albuquerque, NM. He is the only child of Dr. Stephen Kranz and Connie Moore-Raby. David passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, May 23, 2020.David grew up in Albuquerque and attended Bandelier Elementary, New Mexico Military Institute, Jefferson Middle School and Albuquerque High School. His father, Stephen, was an OBGYN who practiced in Albuquerque for over 20 years. David met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Hillary Lister at Albuquerque High School in 1988. During his time at Albuquerque High, David was known for his colorful mohawk, his love of punk rock music and his time on the football team.David and Hillary were married on Sunday, December 19, 1999 and have three children, Benjamin Michael, Payton Iris and Grace Scarlett. David's three children were his greatest pride and joy. Hillary and David spent 30 years of their life together.David was an accomplished welder and attended the Ocean Corp of America through Texas A&M University and spent time in the Gulf of Mexico as an underwater welder. Throughout his adult life, he welded custom creations that can be seen throughout Albuquerque.David was also a beloved YAFL football coach to his son and many other young men and could be seen on the sidelines cheering on Ben, Payton and Grace as they participated in their favorite sports or activities.David was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. Benjamin and Rose Kranz and Colonel Paul and Edna Moore.David is survived by his wife, Hillary; his children, Benjamin, Payton and Grace; his father, Dr. Stephen Kranz ( Scottsdale, AZ); mother, Connie Moore-Raby and her husband, Phillip Raby (Albuquerque); his parents-in-law, Donald and Keverne Lister (Albuquerque); his uncles, Jonathan Kranz (Queens, NY), and Dr. Peter Kranz (Edinburg, TX); aunt, Kim Moore (Pueblo , CO); brothers-in-law, Daniel Lister, Jason Lister and his wife Robyn and sister-in-law, Sara Lister (Albuquerque). He is also survived by countless friends, who he considered family. Please visit our online guest book for David at