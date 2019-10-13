David R. Holten, M.D.
David R. Holten, M.D. passed from this earth peacefully to heaven on September 16, 2019 with his wife of 59 years, Bonnie, holding his hand. He had medical complications, including Parkinson's, that finally took his breath away.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper Rd. NE, to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bugongi College of Nursing in Uganda, AMG International 6815 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421, amginternational.org or to The Navigators P.O. Box 6027, Albert Lea, MN 56007-6627, www.navigators.org. To read his full obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Dr. Holten at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019