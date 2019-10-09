Guest Book View Sign Service Information Noblin Funeral Service 418 W. Reinken Ave. Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-4448 Memorial service 11:00 AM Valley Lutheran Church 3259 NM 47 Los Lunas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Richard St. John, PhD



Born Oct. 14, 1942



(Kansas City, Mo.)



Died Oct. 7, 2019 (Rio Communities, N.M.)











David Richard St. John, 76, passed gently after a long fight with cancer Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was surrounded by family at his home in Rio Communities, N.M.



David has called central New Mexico home since 1976. In that time, he owned and operated New Mexico Product Inc., a packaging business. He introduced himself as "a professional boxer."



He married Lois Struck in 1963. He met his lifelong love while they were both studying education at Colorado State College in Greeley, Co. The couple went on to live in Ovid, Co., Brighten, Co., Columbia, Mo., Laramie, Wyo., and Albuquerque, before making their home in Rio Communities, N.M.



He earned a B.A. and an M.A. in industrial arts educational from Colorado State College, and a PhD in industrial technology and industrial psychology from the University of Missouri. He taught at the University of Wyoming and the University of New Mexico before opening his own business.



David and Lois were founding members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Albuquerque, where both were active until they moved to Rio Communities in 2001. Since then, they've been members of Valley Lutheran Church in Los Lunas, N.M. David never met a stranger.



He fought to prevent child abuse by volunteering with the Breakfast Exchange Club of Albuquerque. He also crewed for Warsteiner several years during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. He was a member of Moose Lodge 2550 in Rio Communities.



David was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and horse-riding. He is survived by his wife Lois; son David, daughter-in-law Meghan, and granddaughters Kyla and Alanna; son Michael, daughter-in-law Alisa, granddaughter Malia, and grandson Keller; son Steven and daughter-in-law Lillian Kelly; son Christopher Venghaus; sisters Anita Odegard and Denise Busking; and many extended family members.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Valley Lutheran Church, 3259 NM 47, Los Lunas, N.M. Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the church or the .



