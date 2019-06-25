David Rasinski
David Rasinski "Dave", Age 49, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. To cherish his memories, he leaves his wife, Amy, three children; Britny, Casimir, and Marek, his father; John Sr., other siblings, relatives and friends.
He was an amazing, caring and loving father. With a special mention to his love of music, his drums and his band members.
Rosary will be held Friday, June 28th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1818 Coal Pl. SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019