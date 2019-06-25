David Rasinski

Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1818 Coal Pl. SE
Albuquerque, NM
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1818 Coal Pl. SE
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
David Rasinski





David Rasinski "Dave", Age 49, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. To cherish his memories, he leaves his wife, Amy, three children; Britny, Casimir, and Marek, his father; John Sr., other siblings, relatives and friends.

He was an amazing, caring and loving father. With a special mention to his love of music, his drums and his band members.

Rosary will be held Friday, June 28th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1818 Coal Pl. SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
