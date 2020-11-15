David Ray







David Ray, aged 72, passed away on 11/08/2020. He is survived by his wife Kim "his other half" for 48 years, beloved children, Michael Ray and Anne White; treasured grandchildren Chloe, Nolan, Anden, and David; and sister Judi Keener. Dave lived an active, caring life while facing down PTSD from his service in Vietnam. He raced cars, was part of the original hang gliding club, Roadrunners club, an avid wilderness backpacker, got his pilot's license and rode a 63 Triumph Bonneville, which he rebuilt entirely. He was Albuquerque's first single Big Brother, volunteered at NM Aids Services, delivering food boxes-often buying missing items himself, active in Scouting with both children, a tutor with Oasis, donated blood platelets for decades, was the first to offer free bike repair to single moms, then repaired discarded bikes to donate, taught a free Automotive Clinic for women- then men after many requests. He was a Soap Box Derby sponsor/mentor, and was asked to speak at and join Optimist Club because he lived their ideals. He and Kim owned Moneys-worth Automotive 31 years and answered questions as The Car Doctor on KKOB before retiring to learn golf, feed birds, cultivate bonsais and be with family. As was his way, Dave donated his body to UNM's School of Medicine. No gathering at this time due to restrictions.





