David Roman Aguilar







David Roman



Aguilar was born June 21, 1987 gained his wings and ascended into heaven on August 10, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Cody. David is survived by his mother and father, Julianne and Angel Telles, brother Stephven Brown and fiance, Ben Carson, sister and her husband Monique and Jake Thornquist, sister and her partner, Brittany Dale and Ryan Schmidt, brother, Logan Dale, brother and his wife, Andrew and Tamyra Telles and a host of many uncles, aunties, cousins, and friends. David is also survived by his paternal grandfather and biological father, Saloman Aguilar Sr and Saloman Aguilar Jr. and the extended



Aguilar family.



David is preceded in death by his beloved Grandparents, Louise (Weezie) and Roman Garcia Sr and many other family members and friends. David will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvery Cemetary, 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM on Tuesday, August, 25, 2020 at 9:00 am.



"When it rains, look for rainbows. When it is dark, look for stars" -



Unknown.





