1/1
David Roman Aguilar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Roman Aguilar



David Roman

Aguilar was born June 21, 1987 gained his wings and ascended into heaven on August 10, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Cody. David is survived by his mother and father, Julianne and Angel Telles, brother Stephven Brown and fiance, Ben Carson, sister and her husband Monique and Jake Thornquist, sister and her partner, Brittany Dale and Ryan Schmidt, brother, Logan Dale, brother and his wife, Andrew and Tamyra Telles and a host of many uncles, aunties, cousins, and friends. David is also survived by his paternal grandfather and biological father, Saloman Aguilar Sr and Saloman Aguilar Jr. and the extended

Aguilar family.

David is preceded in death by his beloved Grandparents, Louise (Weezie) and Roman Garcia Sr and many other family members and friends. David will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvery Cemetary, 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM on Tuesday, August, 25, 2020 at 9:00 am.

"When it rains, look for rainbows. When it is dark, look for stars" -

Unknown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved