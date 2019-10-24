Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Roy Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Roy Chapman, 78, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elke; and their two sons, Stephen and David Christian. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his brothers.



David was born on March 30, 1941, in Watertown, NY, to David Hicks Chapman and Mildred Van Cott Chapman, the eldest of three sons. He joined the US Air Force in 1960 and his first assignment was to Germany where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Elke, and they were married in 1963. After retirement from the Air Force he was accepted at the University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, moved to Albuquerque and graduated from UNM in 1990. He worked as a Walgreens pharmacist until he retired. David loved the Lord and had a big heart for all. In the last few years, he volunteered at the "God Cares About You" mission on East Central, bringing God's word to poor and homeless people, even studying Spanish to better communicate. He was constantly in the Word and was active in Bible Study Fellowship. He was a longtime member and elder of Redeemer Lutheran Church.



David was an eager soccer fan and coach of youth teams, as well as a referee and member of the English Referee Association. He loved to travel and would find any excuse, either to attend a world cup event as far away as South Africa, or accompanying his wife to a book signing of her favorite authors. He was fascinated by the exploration of space and traveled to Florida several times to watch the Space Shuttle lift off. David enjoyed going to rock concerts with his sons and also loved classical music. He was an avid reader, especially of good science fiction novels.



He will be missed by many people but especially his family who loved him dearly.



Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 Alvarado Dr. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the "God Cares About You" mission would be appreciated, addressed to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please visit our online guestbook for David at



