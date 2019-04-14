Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
David Sample Obituary
David Sample



(2/6/1934 â€" 4/10/2019)



David Sample, beloved husband, father and grandfather, will be remembered for his great love for Christ and his family. Retired from Sandia National Labs. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, his children, Dwane Sample (Sharen), Dana Tuma (Alan), Shelly Goff (Glen) and seven grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
