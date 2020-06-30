David Sidlo
David Sidlo



David died on June 28 at the age of 67 with his wife of 33 years, Marie Hansen, by his side. David was a handsome, charming man with just enough of an edge to keep things interesting. He would never refuse a party or a new adventure and made many friends over the years. He had a long career in sales, mostly in the field of windows and doors. He was always honest and open with his clients and they knew they could rely on his advice.

David loved fly fishing (any fishing!) and camping, and he was a talented wood worker and all-around handyman, who could fix almost anything. David and Marie met in Albuquerque in 1984. In 1987 they moved to Denver and were married there. In 1994 they decided it was time for an adventure, bought a camper, and traveled the western United States for a year with their dog Bessie and parrot Fred. They landed in Bisbee, AZ where they lived for 15 years before heading "home" to Albuquerque.

David is survived by his wife and loving family, friends and his two loyal dogs. He will be greatly missed by us all.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
