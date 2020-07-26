1/1
David Stichman
1968 - 2020
David Stichman



David John Stichman, age 51, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Inglewood, CA on December 31, 1968. His parents moved to Wisconsin in 1969, and then in 1972 to Albuquerque, NM, where David

spent his childhood. David is survived by his parents John and Kristine Stichman of Albuquerque, NM; sisters Amy Stichman of Fargo, ND, and Katherine (Don) Atencio of Albuquerque, NM; nephews Reese and Aidan Atencio of Albuquerque, NM; uncles Robert (Barbara)

and Thomas (Cindy) Stichman and aunt Janet McDaniel of Billings, MT; aunt Diane (Tom) Kramer of Middleton, WI; and numerous cousins.

David received the Bachelor's Degree from New Mexico State University and attended graduate school at NMSU and the University of New Mexico. He went on to build an exceptionally successful career in computer and information systems technology and operations, most recently holding high management and executive positions at Nike, Inc. in Beaverton, OR, and The Walt Disney

Company in

Orlando, FL.

He was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Green Bay Packers and the

Milwaukee Bucks. He loved his Packers. He

followed their

ups and downs

through the

years, attending their

games whenever he could. During NBA Playoffs, he proudly wore his Bucks T-shirts to show his support.

David was known to many as a "gentle giant," not only for his impressive stature, but moreover for his calm and easy-going demeanor in so many circumstances. He had a deep and resonant voice, and Nike staff availed themselves of this by having him do voice-overs for special events, such as award ceremonies. Persons wishing to remember David with a donation in his honor are invited to consider the Movember Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, both of which he supported strongly.

A tribute wall and e-cards are available at

www.baldwincremation.com Memorial service and

interment arrangements

are pending.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
