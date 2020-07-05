David Tomas Rave
David Tomas Rave, 26, beloved son, was called to his eternal resting place on June 27, 2020, with his parents at his side. He entered this world on December 10, 1993, in Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his father, David M., and his mother, Angela S. Rave; by his brothers, Eric, Adam, Paul (Kristen), and John; by his sister, Veronica (Nathan); birth brothers, Andy, Joaquin, Dominic and Michael; grandmother; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and by his very much loved niece Jaylin and nephew Ricky. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Avenue NW, 87102. Masks must be worn. Social distancing will be observed. Parking is available off 6th Street NW between St. Mary's School and the Church. Enter the Church only through the eastern door (closest to 6th Street) . In David Tomas' memory, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Immaculate Conception Church (iccabq.org
) or to the Brothers of the Good Shepherd (gscnm.org
), 218 Iron Avenue SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com