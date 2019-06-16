Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wiggins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Munro Wiggins







David Munro Wiggins, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2019. David was born in Flint, Michigan to Boyd and Phyllis Wiggins. He attended Michigan State University. During his time in college he enjoyed playing the guitar and played in a band known as "The Wild Boys". He came to New Mexico in 1976 and made it his permanent home. He was an accomplished woodworker and master jeweler. David also attended the Gemological Institute of America. Along with his wife, Janet, they have owned and operated Creative Jewelers for over 40 years. David was a long-time soccer coach in the Corrales Soccer Club. He also coached youth and high school ice hockey in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. In his coaching years he spent many enjoyable times with his sons, and also worked with many children in his community.



David was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Wiggins. He is survived by his mother Phyllis Wiggins, Janet Wiggins, his wife of 40 years, his son Sterling and wife Danielle, his son, Jasper, and his grandchildren, Ella, Stella, and River. He is also survived by his brother Doug and wife Dawn, sister-in-law, Myra, brother Dennis and wife Pat, sister-in-law Inez and brother-in-law Francisco, several beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.



A celebration of life will take place at a later time in honor of David.



