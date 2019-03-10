David Winthrop Kelley
David Winthrop Kelley, 87,
passed away
quietly at home on Thursday eve-
ning, February
28, 2019.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia R. Kelley, his five daughters, Jeanne Kelley, Pamela Lindemann, Sally Michel, Donna Kelley, Carol Kelley, two step daughters, Kathy Baitz and Dianne Lopez, two step sons Michael Howard and Daniel Howard, 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his brother, Brian Kelley and his sister, Charlotte Kelley Goosens. He is pre-deceased by his first wife, Patricia M. Kelley and his brother, Herbert Kelley.
David was a veteran, having served in both the Navy and the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He spent most of his working life as a laboratory machinist at the MIT Bates Laboratory in Middleton, Massachusetts. Upon his retirement from Bates, he and his second wife moved to Albuquerque where they have lived together for 25 years. David had many hobbies
and was active in several local
clubs where he was able to pursue his interests in genealogy,
woodcarving, stamp and coin collecting, and
clock repair. He also volunteered at local senior centers, sharing his talent and interest in leather crafting. Dave greatly enjoyed bowling and played in leagues for most of his life. He was active in the local Senior Olympics in Albuquerque, participating in both bowling and target shooting, and winning a number of awards over the years. David was a kindhearted, creative and incredibly talented man and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A mid-April memorial service is planned for David at Oakdale Cemetery in Middleton, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please send donations to DAV (Disables American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust at cst.dav.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019