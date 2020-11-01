1/
David Woolcott
David Bruce Woolcott, Artist and Salesman; born July 26, 1949, Terre Haute, Indiana; died in his garden in Albuquerque June 29, 2020. Son to W. Bruce and Donna Raley; Brother to W. Roger; Spouse to Carolyn Moore; Father to Doug Ericson, Christopher David and Daniel LaMoin; Spouse to Rose Velasquez; Grandfather to

Carolyn, Phoenix, Lily and Luke.

"The kiss of the sun for pardon, The song of the birds for mirth, One is nearer God's Heart in a garden Than anywhere else on earth."

David's Memorial will be held 11:00am , Saturday, November 7 at 10500 Lomas Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
