Service Information
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Risen Savior Catholic Church
Dawn Mary

Cifaratta, 81,

loving wife,

mother, and

grandmother,

passed away

peacefully at her home surrounded by family on

June 17, 2019.

Dawn is survived by Joseph, her

loving husband

of 62 years, four

daughters Sandy and husband Andy Jerdee, Sheryl and husband Paul Inglat, Linda and husband Alan Dombrausky, and Janet Jordan, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Dawn grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, met Joe in 1955, and married in 1957. They lived in Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona, Puerto

Rico, and Arkansas, but Albuquerque was their home for over 50 years.

She had a passion for bowling, playing bridge, and traveling. An avid bowler for over 50 years, she was a Life Member of the Albq. Women's 200

Club. She had a

reputation for

being an

excellent bridge

partner and

played at several local bridge

clubs. She and

Joe loved traveling together,

from cruises in

Europe to classic car tours across the US. Dawn

was also an avid reader of mystery books.

Dawn was a treasure to be with. She adored all her grandchildren, loved to be with family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all. She meant the world to Joe and was the light of his life.

Funeral Mass will be at Risen Savior Catholic

Church, Wed. 6/26 at 2pm, with a celebration of life to follow. Dawn will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE,

Albuquerque, NM 87109.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
