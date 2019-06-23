Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Cifaratta. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Risen Savior Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn CifarattaDawn MaryCifaratta, 81,loving wife,mother, andgrandmother,passed awaypeacefully at her home surrounded by family onJune 17, 2019.Dawn is survived by Joseph, herloving husbandof 62 years, fourdaughters Sandy and husband Andy Jerdee, Sheryl and husband Paul Inglat, Linda and husband Alan Dombrausky, and Janet Jordan, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.Dawn grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, met Joe in 1955, and married in 1957. They lived in Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona, PuertoRico, and Arkansas, but Albuquerque was their home for over 50 years.She had a passion for bowling, playing bridge, and traveling. An avid bowler for over 50 years, she was a Life Member of the Albq. Women's 200Club. She had areputation forbeing anexcellent bridgepartner andplayed at several local bridgeclubs. She andJoe loved traveling together,from cruises inEurope to classic car tours across the US. Dawnwas also an avid reader of mystery books.Dawn was a treasure to be with. She adored all her grandchildren, loved to be with family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all. She meant the world to Joe and was the light of his life.Funeral Mass will be at Risen Savior CatholicChurch, Wed. 6/26 at 2pm, with a celebration of life to follow. Dawn will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE,Albuquerque, NM 87109. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

