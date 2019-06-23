Dawn Cifaratta
Dawn Mary
Cifaratta, 81,
loving wife,
mother, and
grandmother,
passed away
peacefully at her home surrounded by family on
June 17, 2019.
Dawn is survived by Joseph, her
loving husband
of 62 years, four
daughters Sandy and husband Andy Jerdee, Sheryl and husband Paul Inglat, Linda and husband Alan Dombrausky, and Janet Jordan, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Dawn grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, met Joe in 1955, and married in 1957. They lived in Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona, Puerto
Rico, and Arkansas, but Albuquerque was their home for over 50 years.
She had a passion for bowling, playing bridge, and traveling. An avid bowler for over 50 years, she was a Life Member of the Albq. Women's 200
Club. She had a
reputation for
being an
excellent bridge
partner and
played at several local bridge
clubs. She and
Joe loved traveling together,
from cruises in
Europe to classic car tours across the US. Dawn
was also an avid reader of mystery books.
Dawn was a treasure to be with. She adored all her grandchildren, loved to be with family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all. She meant the world to Joe and was the light of his life.
Funeral Mass will be at Risen Savior Catholic
Church, Wed. 6/26 at 2pm, with a celebration of life to follow. Dawn will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87109.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019