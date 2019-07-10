Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Everett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn Adair (Northrop) Everett







While cremation has taken place for Dawn Adair (Northrop) Everett, she is still with us in spirit. A celebration is set for Friday at 2 p.m. in Los Lunas to honor her life and service to her country.



Dawn was a New Mexico native born at Sandia Army Post Hospital. She attended school in the Sandia High cluster as well as in England and Massachusetts. She danced in several recitals at the Civic Auditorium; roller skated away Friday and Saturday nights and spent many summers at the "A" pool. After high school, she joined the Air Force living in Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma until a near-fatal crash ended her career.



She later worked at UNM Hospital and for the BIA, but retired early to care for her husband, Robert who died last year.



She was an avid motorcycle rider, baseball fan and loved the New York Jets. She could repair a car engine, fix a faulty heater, make sure your A/C



kept you cool all summer and



crochet a blanket. She brought home strays of all kinds and never met a cat, dog, hamster or parakeet that she didn't love



instantly and who loved her back.



She leaves behind her children Clayton, Paulene, Melissa and Tim Everett. Other survivors include two sisters Robin and Melanie and two brothers Charles and David. She was also loved and will be missed by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and two grandchildren.



A military service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on a later date where she will be interred next to Robert.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in her name to .



