Dawn Cala Rose Hathorn
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mother, Dawn Cala Rose Hathorn who passed away at The Heritage Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces, on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Laverne, Oklahoma on February 4, 1929 to Haskell Benjamin and Elsie May Smith Moberly.
Dawn and Earl were married on August 18, 1946. They attended NMSU until Earl graduated and they moved to Rogers and eventually Rosedale. Earl took the position of principal of the Cliff Consolidated Schools. Dawn finished her education at Western New Mexico University and taught first grade for 21 years. After retirement she remained active in Eastern Star, Farm Bureau, Kappa Kappa Iota, Delta Kappa Gamma, PEO, Rotary Club of Las Cruces, church and community affairs and traveling. She and Earl were lucky enough to have traveled overseas in Europe and extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Her husband always laughed that Dawn had her suitcase packed by the door in case someone said "let's go".
In 2000, Dawn and Earl moved to Las Cruces where they enjoyed old friends and family until their deaths. Dawn was a loving, wonderful person not only to her family and friends, but to everyone she met. She enjoyed learning about others lives and making any stranger feel like a special new friend. Our mother had a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held when appropriate. She always loved a good party. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Andersen and son-in-law Gary Andersen of Las Cruces; Niki Hathorn of Las Cruces; and Natalie Hathorn and partner Dawn Eaker of Albuquerque. She also leaves two loving grandchildren, Garrett Andersen and wife Kelly of Denver, Colorado; Tara Dawn Andersen and her son Julian of Las Cruces. When Dawn was 3 years old, her parents moved to Fields, New Mexico to farm wheat and to raise their family. Dawn is also survived by her brother Jacob Moberly and wife Janie, of Clovis and sister Donna Faye Justus and husband Garland of Portales. In addition, she shares many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from both her and her husband's families whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Earl Harold Hathorn.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mother, Dawn Cala Rose Hathorn who passed away at The Heritage Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces, on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Laverne, Oklahoma on February 4, 1929 to Haskell Benjamin and Elsie May Smith Moberly.
Dawn and Earl were married on August 18, 1946. They attended NMSU until Earl graduated and they moved to Rogers and eventually Rosedale. Earl took the position of principal of the Cliff Consolidated Schools. Dawn finished her education at Western New Mexico University and taught first grade for 21 years. After retirement she remained active in Eastern Star, Farm Bureau, Kappa Kappa Iota, Delta Kappa Gamma, PEO, Rotary Club of Las Cruces, church and community affairs and traveling. She and Earl were lucky enough to have traveled overseas in Europe and extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Her husband always laughed that Dawn had her suitcase packed by the door in case someone said "let's go".
In 2000, Dawn and Earl moved to Las Cruces where they enjoyed old friends and family until their deaths. Dawn was a loving, wonderful person not only to her family and friends, but to everyone she met. She enjoyed learning about others lives and making any stranger feel like a special new friend. Our mother had a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held when appropriate. She always loved a good party. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Andersen and son-in-law Gary Andersen of Las Cruces; Niki Hathorn of Las Cruces; and Natalie Hathorn and partner Dawn Eaker of Albuquerque. She also leaves two loving grandchildren, Garrett Andersen and wife Kelly of Denver, Colorado; Tara Dawn Andersen and her son Julian of Las Cruces. When Dawn was 3 years old, her parents moved to Fields, New Mexico to farm wheat and to raise their family. Dawn is also survived by her brother Jacob Moberly and wife Janie, of Clovis and sister Donna Faye Justus and husband Garland of Portales. In addition, she shares many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from both her and her husband's families whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Earl Harold Hathorn.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.