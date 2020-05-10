Dawn M. Toole
Dawn M. Toole

1969-2020





Dawn M. Toole 1969-2020 Dawn Marie Toole, 51, from Rio Rancho, NM passed away April 30, 2020, in her home in Venice Beach, CA. Dawn was born February 8, 1969 in Downey, CA. She graduated from Cibola HS in Albuquerque in 1987. Dawn is survived by her brother, Michael Joseph Toole, step-father, Mike Benaviedez, step-sister, Louise Boone and husband Mark, step-brother, Tony Benavidez and wife Martha, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Louise Benavidez, father, John Milton Toole, and Aunt Ella Jean Meade. With a love for music, concerts, and traveling Dawn often wrote about her adventures and told the best stories of experiences some only dream of. Her eyes lit up when she smiled. She was a true explorer and she experienced many humorous and questionable incidents with her life-long best friend; Helen Taylor. Oh what a ride it was! Dawn was an expert in Medical Billing. She adored Scottish Terriers. She spent 15 years with Divot and the past year with her new puppy, Seamus. A gathering to celebrate Dawn's life will be scheduled at a later time. Please donate, in Dawn's memory to your local animal rescue.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
