Dean Charles Graves
Long-time Albuquerque resident Dean Charles Graves, 88, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Lovelace Hospital. His death was attributed to cancer of the liver.
Dean was born on October 23, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa to Charles Graves and Mary Vanoss (Sudow). He attended Rice Lake High School in Rice Lake, WI and was an accomplished athlete, graduating in 1949. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 earning the Navy Presidential Unit Citation Award and Korean War Service Medal, among others. He then attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, where he married Shirley Everson in 1956.
Dean led a fulfilling career across the country with the Department of Energy as an engineer. He contributed to the research and development of various weapon systems for the military branches, which was instrumental in ensuring our nation's security. After his retirement, he continued as a contractor managing solar and wind energy projects.
Dean was a volunteer youth football and baseball coach and was the Mile High All-star pitching coach for several years. He was especially proud to coach the first girl NM All-star Little Leaguer. In his retirement, he loved spending time with his wife at Sandia Resort and Casino and was well-read and passionate on several topics including world affairs, American history, and Native American history. Dean enjoyed talking to people he met along his adventures and they often left him feeling upbeat. Although he was a genuine people person, Dean was fond of cats and cared for all those that came across his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Graves; children Brenda Michael (Richard), Kristi Whiting (Bert), and Robert Graves; and five grandchildren Brandon Stephenson, Ashley Stephenson, Stephanie Michael (Mario Montoya), Jennifer Michael and Nicholas Graves. Dean will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Animal Humane of New Mexico at 615 Virginia St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 or online at https://animalhumanenm.org/donate/
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.