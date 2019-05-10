Dean Edward Henson







Dean Edward Henson passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Dean was born Saturday, June 30, 1934 in Pretty Prairie, KS. His parents were Elmer Monroe Henson and Matilda Graber Henson. The family moved to Ponca City, OK in 1945. He graduated from Ponca City High School in 1953 and worked in the family floor covering business. He loved aviation and obtained his commercial pilots license, taught ground school, and flew charter flights in a Lockeed 12 at age 25 for Direct Air Charter Service and Four States Aerial Service. Dean Moved to Albuquerque in 1967 as a carpet mill representative. In 1970 he became an Air Traffic Controller at the Albuquerque Air Traffic Control Center. Dean built an EAA experimental Biplane, restored several antique airplanes including a 1926 Travelair 4000. He was an active member in the Ponca City Aviation Booster Club. He is survived by his wife, Marylee; daughters, Linda Laird (Tom) and Debra Nichols (Matt); son, Sam Henson (Gloria); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Pam and Kelly Henson. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James; and granddaughters, Shannon Henson and Hannah Nichols. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow, at FRENCH - Westside. A Mass will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church at 2532 Vermont St. NE. Interment will take place in Ponca City, OK at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guest book for Dean at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2019