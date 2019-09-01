Dean Gordon Olson
Dean Olson, age 69, of Montgomery Village, MD passed away August 14, 2019 at BridgePoint Hospital in Washington, DC. Dean was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 4, 1950. Dean was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Army and worked for the Department of Energy in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC for 32 years. Dean was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Dear husband of Andrea Olson, Father of Adam (Michelle) Olson, Grant (Jacquelyn) Olson. Brother of Kaye Abrams, Julie Sain, Linda Waddell. Grandfather of Maddie Andrea Olson, Grace Jacquelyn Olson, Evelyn Jane Olson and Charlotte Lee Olson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fisher House and/or the . A celebration of life will happen September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Thibadeau Mortuary Service at 124 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg, MD, 20877.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019