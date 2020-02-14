Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Richard Glazebrook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Richard "Rick" Glazebrook







Dean Richard (Rick) Glazebrook passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children, after enduring incredible suffering with dignity and grace, still making those around him smile and laugh.



Rick was born on March 7, 1950 in Iowa City, Iowa. He grew up Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from Valley High School. He attended the University of Northern Colorado and Des Moines Community College. In 1979, he received his degree as a Nurse Practitioner from the University of Arizona.



Rick spent his career caring for the most vulnerable, including over 30 years working at the University of New Mexico Hospital as a neonatal nurse practitioner in the Newborn ICU and Transport, as a nurse in the Pediatric Emergency Room, and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. He was a volunteer fire fighter for the Edgewood Fire Department, all while being a caring and involved father. Rick was a gentle spirit, a kind and humble humanitarian, brilliant, mysterious, creative, crazy and freakishly strong. He was full of unbelievable stories and never stopped learning about life.



He is survived by his beloved wife MarJane Glazebrook, children, Dillon Glazebrook, Jessica Glazebrook, Zachary Glazebrook (Maggie), Exa Lujan, Holly Glazebrook-Gonzales, grandchildren Domenique Lujan, Alex Silva, Sonny Asmore, Isaiah Glazebrook, and Josie Gonzales and siblings, Lynn Glazebrook and Joel Glazebrook. He was preceded in death by parents Charles W Glazebrook and Lorrine G Sheehan.



Please join the family for a celebration of life planned for Saturday, February 15 at 1:00pm at the UNM ALUMNI Memorial Chapel on the UNM campus.



Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Tribute Fund established in Rick's honor. ALS New Mexico Chapter, 2309 Renard Place SE - Suite 105 - Albuquerque, NM 87106



