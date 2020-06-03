Dean Rodney Martinez
Dean Rodney Martinez



Dean Rodney Martinez, age 59, beloved father and grandfather, passed Wednesday May 27th, 2020. A resident of Albuquerque, NM, where he styled hair for the last 42 years. He was preceded in death by his father Willie Martinez and grandparents. He is survived by his mother Johnnie Martinez; daughters Rayven and husband Freddie and sister DeanAnna; grandchildren Sarenity, Freddie and Isaiah; his siblings Christine, Kaye, Gina, Jacob, Leah, and Estevan; and 38 nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and those who's lives he touched.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
